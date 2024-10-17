MortgageBanc settlement in Birmingham

The Department of Justice says an out-of-court settlement has been reached with a mortgage company, accused of "Redlining" in Black neighborhoods across the city of Birmingham, Alabama.

"Redlining" is a term used to describe mortgage lending discrimination based on race.

As part of the settlement, it was announced on Tuesday that Wisconsin-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has agreed to pay eight-million dollars in damages, plus nearly two-million in civil penalties.

Fairway operates in Birmingham under the trade name of MortgageBanc.

