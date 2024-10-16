WVAS Crime Report- Oct. 16

Death Row Inmate Statement

WVAS News received information from Alabama Death Row Inmate Derrick Dearman through his spiritual advisor. Dearman is scheduled for execution on October 17, 2024 in Alabama.

He admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.

Currently, he is being inundated with interview requests and wanted to release this final statement as a response. The inmate wrote to a judge in April asking that he be allowed to drop his appeals so his execution could go forward.

Dearman has been on death row since 2018.

Fentanyl Sentencing

Montgomery Advertiser is reporting an Auburn man will spend 12 years in federal prison in connection to the deadly fentanyl overdose of an Auburn teen. WVAS News Reporter Wynter Rudolph has more details.

Law enforcement officials say 23-year-old Jay Quan Adams has been sentenced to 144 months in prison.

According to court records, on March 26, 2021, authorities responded to a report of a teenager found unresponsive in his Auburn home.

Investigators determined he died as a result of ingesting a pill which, without his knowledge, contained fentanyl.

An investigation showed the teen had gone to Adams’ home the night before.

Four days later, officers served a search warrant on Adams’ residence and found numerous pills containing fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Auburn Police Department investigated worked the case alongside the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

There is no parole in the federal system.

