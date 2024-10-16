© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Correctional Officer arrested

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:39 PM EDT

A correctional officer in Alabama has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-security prison where she worked.

The 48-year-old officer was charged with attempting to distribute a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and using her official office for personal gain, all felonies, arrest records show.

She smuggled meth into the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore and then distributed it to an incarcerated person, the complaint alleges.

She was detained Wednesday.

Holman is the primary correctional facility for death row inmates in Alabama, and it is the only one in the state that carries out executions, according to the Department of Corrections website.
Widespread drug availability and rampant overdoses are well documented in Alabama prisons.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan