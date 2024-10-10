WVAS Crime Report

MPD Death Investigation

Montgomery Police are conducting a Death Investigation following the death of 24-year-old John Combs, of Illinois.

On Friday, October 4, 2024 at about 6:32 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the train tracks between US Foods and the Stock Yard about the report of a subject struck by a train. Combs sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask individuals with knowledge of this Death Investigation to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Missing Teenager

The Fayette Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old DeAundrea Heck.

Heck is described as a white female, with brown eyes and brown hair standing around 5’6’’ and weighing 120lbs.

She was last seen on October 6, 2024, at approximately 9:20pm possibly wearing a black hoodie in the area of Temple Avenue North in Fayette, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of DeAundrea Heck, please contact the Fayette Police Department at (205) 932-5312 or call 911.