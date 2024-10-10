Hurricane Milton Update

Milton Evacuees are welcome in Montgomery.

The City and the City-County Emergency Management Agency are posting resources and lodging information online at experience Montgomery.

Wayde Lyles, the Interim Emergency Management Director who says residents of Central Alabama can learn some valuable lessons from this latest storm.

He says the biggest threat to our area are tornadoes and flooding.

The City of Montgomery is working with the American Red Cross.

Huntsville is welcoming Hurricane Milton evacuees. The Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau has shared a list of available hotels and lodging options for Floridians. Alabama State Parks Division is also ready to help with camping reservations at all 21 state parks. Meanwhile, local residents and businesses are offering land for campers and accommodations for animals in need.

WVAS News is monitoring the hotel availability in Montgomery.

The list is extensive but at the time of this post, Candlewood Suites on 9151 Boyd Cooper Pkway is sold out.

Comfort Suites on 5918 Monticello Drive has about ten rooms open. Courtyard by Marriott at 5555 Carmichael Road is sold out tonight but will have some 70 open on Thursday.

Embassy Suites at 300 Tallapoosa Street is sold out. You can find a list of lodging options at Experience Montgomery Hurricane Milton landing page on the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce website.

