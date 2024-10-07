© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Voting Rights Summit held at ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 7, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT

A Voting Rights Summit sponsored by the African American Mayors Association took place on the campus of Alabama State University Friday.

Award winning host and attorney Angela Rye moderated a panel of influential guests like Civil Rights Icon Attorney Fred Gray, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, ASU President Dr. Quinton T Ross Junior and current Mayor of Tuskegee Tony Haygood.

Mayor Steven Reed who is also the current president of the African American Mayors Association says voting is critical. Former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford echoed Reed’s comments.
The Association partnered with the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote to host its third annual voting rights summit “Your Voice, Your Power, & Your Vote.”
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan