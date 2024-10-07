Voting Rights Summit held at ASU

A Voting Rights Summit sponsored by the African American Mayors Association took place on the campus of Alabama State University Friday.

Award winning host and attorney Angela Rye moderated a panel of influential guests like Civil Rights Icon Attorney Fred Gray, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, ASU President Dr. Quinton T Ross Junior and current Mayor of Tuskegee Tony Haygood.

Mayor Steven Reed who is also the current president of the African American Mayors Association says voting is critical. Former Tuskegee Mayor Johnny Ford echoed Reed’s comments.

The Association partnered with the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote to host its third annual voting rights summit “Your Voice, Your Power, & Your Vote.”

