Strike update

The port strike by dockworkers on the East and Gulf Coast could have an effect on retail.

Workers spent yesterday on the picket lines at Port Newark and insist they will stay there as long as it takes to secure a pay increase.

However, Goldman Sachs says the strike could deal a significant blow to retailers, manufacturers and other sectors that rely heavily on shipping, including the auto industry.

Goldman Sachs says if the port strike lasts more than two weeks, U.S. manufacturers could be forced to scale down production.

Meantime, New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will work to minimize disruptions and ensure grocery stores and medical facilities have essential products.

