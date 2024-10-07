Datcher wins House seat

Unofficial results from Tuesday's special election to fill the vacant House District 52 seat in Jefferson County, shows Democrat Kelvin Datcher won by an overwhelming margin of 84-percent to 15-percent.

With 100-percent of the precincts reporting, the polls show one-thousand-174 ballots were cast for Datcher, while only 218 people voted for Republican Erskine Brown Jr.

Governor Kay Ivey called the special election, after longtime former Birmingham Representative John Rogers resigned in March, after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.

