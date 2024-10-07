© 2024 WVAS
Datcher wins House seat

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 7, 2024 at 9:53 AM EDT

Unofficial results from Tuesday's special election to fill the vacant House District 52 seat in Jefferson County, shows Democrat Kelvin Datcher won by an overwhelming margin of 84-percent to 15-percent.
With 100-percent of the precincts reporting, the polls show one-thousand-174 ballots were cast for Datcher, while only 218 people voted for Republican Erskine Brown Jr.

Governor Kay Ivey called the special election, after longtime former Birmingham Representative John Rogers resigned in March, after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
