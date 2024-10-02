© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Dockworkers strike

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT

Dockworkers on the East and Gulf Coasts of the U.S. are on strike as of midnight Tuesday.

Union members walked off the job in the first large-scale work stoppage in nearly 50 years after contract negotiations broke down over wages and other issues. Analysts warn the disruption will cost the economy billions of dollars a day, threaten jobs, and stoke inflation.

Representing 45-thousand port workers, the International Longshoremen's Association had been negotiating with the United States Maritime Alliance for a new six-year contract.

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued the following statement on the ILA strike saying in part, “at a time when families across the country are struggling to afford the rising cost of goods and as several Southeastern states are reeling from a devastating hurricane, the ILA is showing their true colors. They have chosen to hold hostage our economy, American consumers and its own workers they claim to support.”

White House officials hope for a short strike, but President Biden has said he will not use federal powers to force dockworkers to remain on the job.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan