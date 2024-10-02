Actor John Amos dies

John Amos, who starred as the family patriarch on the hit 1970s sitcom “Good Times” and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the 1977 miniseries “Roots,” has died at the age of 84.

Amos’ publicist, Belinda Foster, confirmed the news of his death Tuesday.

He played James Evans Sr. on “Good Times,” which featured one of television’s first Black two-parent families.

Born John Allen Amos Jr. on Dec. 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey.

He graduated from Colorado State University with a sociology degree and played on the school’s football team.

Before pursuing acting, he moved to New York and was a social worker.

He had a brief professional football career, playing in various minor leagues.

He had jobs as an advertising and comedy writer before moving in front of the camera.

