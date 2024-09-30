Possible shutdown

U.S. ports from Maine to Texas could shut down Tuesday if a union representing about 45,000 dockworkers carries through with a threatened strike. WVAS News Reporter Wynter Rudolph has the details.

A lengthy shutdown could raise prices on goods around the country and potentially cause shortages and price increases at big and small retailers alike as the holiday shopping season — along with a tight presidential election — approaches.

The International Longshoremen’s Association is demanding significantly higher wages and a total ban on the automation of cranes, gates and container-moving trucks that are used in the loading or unloading of freight at 36 U.S. ports.

Those ports handle roughly half of the nations’ cargo from ships.

The contract expires on Tuesday. The ports that would be affected by the shutdown include Baltimore and Brunswick, Georgia, the top two busiest auto ports;

Philadelphia, which gives priority to fruits and vegetables. The strike could last weeks — or months.

