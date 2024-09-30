Governor Ivey deploys Alabama National Guard to North Carolina

Montgomery, Ala. (WVAS-FM) In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Governor Kay Ivey on Monday directed the activation of an Alabama National Guard team to assist in the most heavily impacted areas of North Carolina.

The 13-member crew consists of 11 Airmen from around the state who serve as Alabama’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT). The team also includes a chaplain and chaplain’s assistant.

“Hurricane Helene left warzone-like devastation in its path, and Alabama is here to lend a helping hand as our neighboring states begin responding and recovering,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “North Carolina was especially impacted, and without hesitation, I am directing an Alabama National Guard team, in addition to other first responders, to aid in the search and rescue mission there. I pray for the safety of this team and that they are successful in their mission to rescue as many people as possible in the devastated parts of North Carolina.”

The activation order for the FSRT comes as several western North Carolina counties endured unprecedented flooding with reports of more than 1,000 people missing.

Additionally, Alabama has sent three Swift Water Rescue Teams with 1 Cadaver Dog team.

Gov. Ivey says she continues to pray for all of those impacted by Hurricane Helene and stands ready to offer additional assistance.

