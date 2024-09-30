DOJ lawsuit with Alabama

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of Alabama's recent decision to remove over three-thousand names from voter rolls.

In papers filed in federal court on Friday, the DOJ argued the move by Secretary of State Wes Allen violated the National Voter Registration Act, which prohibits the purging of names from voter rolls too close to an election.

On August 13, Allen announced that he had begun the process of removing 3,251 individuals previously identified as non-citizens, even though some of them had recently become naturalized citizens.

