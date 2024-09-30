© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

DOJ lawsuit with Alabama

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 30, 2024 at 9:56 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the State of Alabama's recent decision to remove over three-thousand names from voter rolls.
In papers filed in federal court on Friday, the DOJ argued the move by Secretary of State Wes Allen violated the National Voter Registration Act, which prohibits the purging of names from voter rolls too close to an election.

On August 13, Allen announced that he had begun the process of removing 3,251 individuals previously identified as non-citizens, even though some of them had recently become naturalized citizens.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan