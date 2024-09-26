© 2024 WVAS
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Hurricane Helene

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:45 PM EDT

Millions of Americans in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Helene.

It's taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall tonight in the Big Bend area, bringing catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rainfall.

Helene is expected to grow into a major Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds later today.
National Weather Service Meteorologist in Birmingham, Gary Goggins explains how the storm will impact the River Region.

Governor Ron DeSantis says nearly all of Florida should brace for its impact.

Hurricane Helene Precautions

The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions on all health and safety warnings as the state prepares for the possibility of flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Dr. Karen Landers is the Chief Medical Officer with the ADPH who suggests residents pay close attention to food safety, power lines safety and carbon monoxide if there is a power outage.
Hurricane Helene is starting to force postponements and closures of events and businesses in the Southeast.

State of Emergency

Panama City is declaring a local State of Emergency as Helene strengthens in the Gulf.
The storm is expected to make landfall near the Florida Panhandle as a major hurricane Thursday afternoon.

The city is conducting a partial activation of its emergency operations plan. Sandbags are also being made available to residents and businesses.

The primary threat to the area is expected to be heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and river flooding, according to forecasters.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
