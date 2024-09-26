Millions of Americans in Florida are bracing for Hurricane Helene.

It's taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall tonight in the Big Bend area, bringing catastrophic storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rainfall.

Helene is expected to grow into a major Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds later today.

National Weather Service Meteorologist in Birmingham, Gary Goggins explains how the storm will impact the River Region.

Governor Ron DeSantis says nearly all of Florida should brace for its impact.

Hurricane Helene Precautions

The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging residents to take precautions on all health and safety warnings as the state prepares for the possibility of flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

Dr. Karen Landers is the Chief Medical Officer with the ADPH who suggests residents pay close attention to food safety, power lines safety and carbon monoxide if there is a power outage.

Hurricane Helene is starting to force postponements and closures of events and businesses in the Southeast.

State of Emergency

Panama City is declaring a local State of Emergency as Helene strengthens in the Gulf.

The storm is expected to make landfall near the Florida Panhandle as a major hurricane Thursday afternoon.

The city is conducting a partial activation of its emergency operations plan. Sandbags are also being made available to residents and businesses.

The primary threat to the area is expected to be heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and river flooding, according to forecasters.