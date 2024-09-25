© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

Native American Burial Site

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 25, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT

A federal appeals court in Atlanta is scheduled to hear oral arguments tomorrow, in a lawsuit over a sacred Native American burial site in Elmore County.

The suit, filed in 2012 by the Muscogee Creek Nation, claims the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in south Alabama, violated federal law when it removed skeletal remains and other artifacts, in order to make way for a casino and hotel in Wetumpka.

Auburn University and the U.S. Department of the Interior have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan