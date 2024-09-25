A federal appeals court in Atlanta is scheduled to hear oral arguments tomorrow, in a lawsuit over a sacred Native American burial site in Elmore County.

The suit, filed in 2012 by the Muscogee Creek Nation, claims the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in south Alabama, violated federal law when it removed skeletal remains and other artifacts, in order to make way for a casino and hotel in Wetumpka.

Auburn University and the U.S. Department of the Interior have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit.

