A handful of Alabama schools are recognized as some of the best in the country.

There are five local recipients of the 2024 National Blue Ribbon, awarded by the U.S. Department of Education.

They include the Carver School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology in Dothan.

The others are in Mountain Brook, Hartselle, Cullman, and Birmingham.

Award winners were placed in the "exemplary high performing schools" category.