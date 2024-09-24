Birmingham Mass Shooting

More than $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in last weekend's mass shooting in Birmingham.

Four people were killed and 17 others were injured when a gunmen opened fire Saturday night outside a hookah lounge in Five Points South - the city's entertainment district.

Five of the victims are still hospitalized.

BPD believes it was a murder-for-hire shooting, and multiple people were caught in the crossfire.

The department has set up an evidence submission portal to help track down the suspects.

