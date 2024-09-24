© 2024 WVAS
Birmingham Mass Shooting

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT

More than $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in last weekend's mass shooting in Birmingham.

Four people were killed and 17 others were injured when a gunmen opened fire Saturday night outside a hookah lounge in Five Points South - the city's entertainment district.

Five of the victims are still hospitalized.
BPD believes it was a murder-for-hire shooting, and multiple people were caught in the crossfire.
The department has set up an evidence submission portal to help track down the suspects.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
