New manager at Eastdale Mall

Eastdale Mall in Montgomery has been operating for nearly 50 years so what does its new manager have planned?

Brian Smith is replacing longtime manager Richard Holman, who moved to manager the Shoppes at EastChase.

Smith is a Montgomery native who graduated from Carver High School and Alabama State University.

Eastdale Mall has experienced crime in recent years, Smith says they are working on getting handheld metal detectors and more safety measures to address the issue.

