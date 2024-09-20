© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVAS Live Streaming is back up!

VA Hospital Arrest

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:50 PM EDT

A group of Voting rights agencies recently filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen saying his attempt to remove individuals who are not citizens from the state’s voter registration rolls violates the U. S. Constitution and federal law.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization based in Montgomery is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Jess Unger is the Senior Staff Attorney at SPLC. The lawsuit alleges the action violates several provisions of the National Voter Registration Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Allen acknowledge in a release that some of those issued noncitizen identification numbers may have been naturalized and therefore eligible to vote.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan