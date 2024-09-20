VA Hospital Arrest

A group of Voting rights agencies recently filed a federal lawsuit against Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen saying his attempt to remove individuals who are not citizens from the state’s voter registration rolls violates the U. S. Constitution and federal law.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization based in Montgomery is representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Jess Unger is the Senior Staff Attorney at SPLC. The lawsuit alleges the action violates several provisions of the National Voter Registration Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Allen acknowledge in a release that some of those issued noncitizen identification numbers may have been naturalized and therefore eligible to vote.