Former State Senator remembered

Former State Senator Priscilla Dunn died Tuesday morning. Dunn was 80 years old. She served the state for more than ten years as a state senator from 2009 to 2022.

Dunn represented Bessemer for the Democratic Party.

Dunn graduated from Alabama State University with an education degree and from Montevallo with a Master’s in Education. Dunn was remembered by her legislative colleagues for her kindness and professionalism.

Dunn’s memorial service is planned for Saturday at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Bessemer.

