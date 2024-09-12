Veterans Affairs Commissioner resigns

The commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has agreed to resign.

The news follows a meeting with Governor Kay Ivey and other state leaders Monday, ahead of a meeting that was initially scheduled to take place today to formally oust Kent Davis.

At the end of Monday's meeting, Davis turned in his resignation, which will be effective on December 31, 2024.

Ivey cited Davis' misuse of American Rescue Plan Act funding as being among the reasons for demanding his removal from the post.

He had served as Alabama Veterans Affairs Commissioner since 2019.

