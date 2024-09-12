Social media threats across Alabama

Social media threats continue to plague schools across Alabama.

In Madison County, school officials have heightened awareness and implemented safety measures after threats targeted several local campuses.

The school system is working closely with the Madison County Sheriff's Office to verify the credibility of the threats and ensure student safety.

In Montgomery, police report they have a fourth male juvenile arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. The child was apprehended on September 10th and is in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

Parents are encouraged to discuss school safety with their children and report any concerns to authorities.

