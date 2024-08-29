Prattville City Councilman dies

A local news outlet is reporting the death of a Prattville City Council member.

District 1 City Council member Albert Striplin died Tuesday.

Striplin started serving District One in 2011 and was City Council president from 2016 to 2020.

He worked in the world of finance being the director and president of the Bank of Prattville for more than over 35 years.

He worked with the Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority and Prattville YMCA.

The city said flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment.

The city asks that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

