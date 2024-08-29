© 2024 WVAS
Prattville City Councilman dies

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 29, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT

A local news outlet is reporting the death of a Prattville City Council member.

District 1 City Council member Albert Striplin died Tuesday.

Striplin started serving District One in 2011 and was City Council president from 2016 to 2020.
He worked in the world of finance being the director and president of the Bank of Prattville for more than over 35 years.

He worked with the Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority and Prattville YMCA.
The city said flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment.

The city asks that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
