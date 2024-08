Items from the 2024 academic school year will be placed inside Alabama State University’s 50-year Time Capsule.

The time capsule ceremony took place this morning at the Academic Mall.

ASU’s President Dr. Quinton T. Ross says it was a history making event.

The 1974 ASU Time Capsule Exhibit will be open in the Levi Watkins Learning Center. Items from the 1974 Time Capsule will be on display all semester.