Alabama Legislative Update

Firearm Ruling

State Attorney General Steve Marshall wants a federal firearms rule limited. The so called "Frame or Receiver" rule was proposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms in 2022.

It broadens the interpretation of "firearm" to include some parts kits and non-functional frames or receivers.

Marshall joined 26 other attorneys general in filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the rule, saying it infringes on individual Second Amendment rights.

Record Enrollment

The Alabama Community College System is reporting record enrollment. Over 170-thousand students signed up for classes between August 2023 and July 2024.

That marks the largest participation in over a decade.

ACSS says they'll continue to grow enrollment by expanding online learning opportunities, partnerships with industry leaders, and adding new programs in high-demand fields.

House Bill 30

An Alabama lawmaker has drafted a bill that would require probate judges in all 67 counties, to conduct audits following county and statewide elections.

House Bill 30, sponsored by Republican Debbie Wood of Valley, would require votes tabulated by machines to be automatically recounted to ensure the integrity of elections.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen responded by saying all voting machines in each precinct are regularly tested before each election cycle.

Permits Before Purchase

A bill pre-filed in the Alabama legislature would require gun owners to acquire a permit before being allowed to purchase an assault weapon.

House Bill 23, sponsored by Democratic State Representative Kenyatte' Hassell of Montgomery, would require a permit to buy or take possession of an assault weapon, which is defined as a semiautomatic pistol, rifle or shotgun with certain rapid-fire features.

The proposed legislation faces an uphill battle in 2025, as Republicans are expected to strongly oppose it.

Labor Figures

New figures released by the Alabama Department of Labor, show the state's workforce participation rate held steady during the month of July.

According the Secretary of State Fitzgerald Washington, the number of prime-age workers in Alabama increased by one tenth of a percent to 79.3 percent over the previous month. Meanwhile, Alabama's unemployment rate was 2.8 percent during the month of July.