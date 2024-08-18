Jefferson County Chief Magistrate dies

A longtime Jefferson County Chief Magistrate passed this week. Maurice Muhammad served in the Bessemer Municipal Court since 2013, after serving 16 years as a Magistrate for Birmingham Municipal Court. Muhammad was well known in the community as a servant leader…often serving as a youth sports coach, minister, activist and humanitarian.

As Bessemer Magistrate. Muhammad once told AL.com, his goal was to dispense “justice with efficiency”—handling cases quicker for citizens and judges. He was an alum of HBCU’s Fisk University and Miles College and a member of his beloved Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.

Memorial services will be held this weekend and funeral services held Monday at the Bessemer Civic Center. He is survived by his parents, George W. & Dr.Jacqueline W.Stewart, wife, Dr. Fanshon Dudley, and three children. Maurice Muhammad lived to be 55.