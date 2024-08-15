© 2024 WVAS
WVAS Crime Report- Aug. 15

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:00 PM EDT

Body Found

Montgomery Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident.

Last Thursday around 3:06 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to Upchurch Circle and Stuart Street in reference to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, they located the driver of a SUV who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The second vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, was unoccupied.

The pedestrian, 40-year-old DeLorenzo Ringstaff of Montgomery, sustained fatal injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He died on August 5th.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing.

Florida Man Faces Multiple Charges

A Florida man is facing multiple charges in Prattville, including rape and arson.

Police say 29-year-old Isaac Mathis of Pompano Beach robbed a business on Pinnacle Lane, sexually assaulted a woman there, and then tried to set the place on fire.

The suspect took off but was caught and arrested shortly afterward.

Mathis is also charged with attempted murder and robbery. He's being held in the Elmore County Jail.

Child Rape Victim

A local news outlet is reporting a 19-year-old Wetumpka man is in custody for sexually abusing a 12-year old girl.

Court records show 19-year-old Seth Barron faces sodomy, sexual abuse, and electronic solicitation of a child charges.

Barron is being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
