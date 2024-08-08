© 2024 WVAS
August is National Black Business Month!

National News- Tik Tok Ban, Blood Shortage

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 8, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT

TikTok Ban

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is calling for a national TikTok ban.

He and about 20 other state attorneys general say the China-based social media app poses a threat to national security.

They filed a request with the U.S. Court of Appeals to uphold a law that would force the parent company of TikTok to sell the app if it cannot find an American buyer within a year.

National Blood Emergency

The American Red Cross is declaring a national blood emergency.

It says heat is impacting blood drives in nearly every state, including Alabama.

The charity's blood supply has fallen by more than 25 percent since July 1st. It desperately needs donations from all blood types, especially Type O.

The Red Cross has eight local chapters, including one on Woods Crossing in Montgomery.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
