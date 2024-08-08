National News- Tik Tok Ban, Blood Shortage

TikTok Ban

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is calling for a national TikTok ban.

He and about 20 other state attorneys general say the China-based social media app poses a threat to national security.

They filed a request with the U.S. Court of Appeals to uphold a law that would force the parent company of TikTok to sell the app if it cannot find an American buyer within a year.

National Blood Emergency

The American Red Cross is declaring a national blood emergency.

It says heat is impacting blood drives in nearly every state, including Alabama.

The charity's blood supply has fallen by more than 25 percent since July 1st. It desperately needs donations from all blood types, especially Type O.

The Red Cross has eight local chapters, including one on Woods Crossing in Montgomery.