August is National Black Business Month!

COVID Funds lawsuit

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:09 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court has set a date to hear an appeal in a lawsuit filed against the Alabama Department of Labor.

The case stems back to February 2022, when a group of Alabamians filed a suit complaining about the unemployment division's delayed processing of benefits during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The suit also argued benefits were denied to many claimants, while others were ordered to repay large sums without due process.

In July of 2023, the Alabama Supreme Court threw out the case, which led to the appeal to the nation's highest court.

Oral arguments have been scheduled for Monday, October 7.
