Back to School Montgomery and Birmingham

MPS Back to School

Officials with the Montgomery Public Schools system say more than -26-thousand students will be heading back to school tomorrow for the first day of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Several safety measures have been implemented including requiring all students to have a clear backpack. Mesh backpacks are acceptable as long as the contents are visible. However, lunch boxes do not have to be clear.

The district Yondr pouch system will remain in effect for sixth- twelfth-grade students. Yondr pouches are cell phone pouches that will be handed out to students at the beginning of the school year.

All MPS students are required to wear uniforms.

Uniform guidelines are in the student code of conduct on the MPS website.

Also Parents and guardians with transportation questions are encouraged to contact the transportation department at 334-223-6900.

Birmingham City Schools

Thousands of children in Birmingham City Schools are still not enrolled. The new school year started on Monday, but district officials say over 34-hundred children are still not registered to attend classes.

They say it's critical to get the students enrolled as soon as possible because missing just a few days can have a major impact on their learning experience.

Parents can sign their kids up online at Bham-City-Schools-dot-org.

