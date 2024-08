Legendary Civil Rights Attorney Fred D. Gray was honored Tuesday, August 6, 2024, on the anniversary of the Voting Right Act at the Montgomery Interpretive Center.

Gray, an Alabama State University alumnus, spoke about the teachers who helped shape his career and the power of voting.

Today’s message was “The Struggle for Equal Justice Continues.” Gray donated a tie to the Montgomery National Historic Trail.

You can watch the event on WVAS Facebook page.