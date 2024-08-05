WVAS Crime Report- Murder, fraud, data breach

Couple Charged with Felony Murder

A husband and wife are charged with capital murder in the death of their foster child in Blount County.

Mason and Brooklyn Grimes are also charged with felony murder, intentional murder, and child abuse.

According to court documents, the couple tortured, abused, and intentionally killed the 18-month-old child last week.

They're being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on no bond.

Wire Fraud

An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges for fraudulently claiming nearly $2 million in pandemic relief funds.

39-year-old Tametria Conner Dantzler entered the plea Wednesday.

She could get up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced.

According to her plea agreement and court records, Dantzler falsely reported that companies she created qualified for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, a federal initiative created in March 2020 to provide emergency financial assistance to American businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dantzler is the head of the D.A.T.S.M.O.M., a nonprofit whose name stands for Disability as an Ability Toward Success: Moms on the Move. The organization says on its website that it offers free resources, including scholarships, to families with children with autism.

Former State Trooper Sentenced

District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today a former law enforcement officer convicted of sexually abusing a young girl will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Christopher Bauer to serve his remaining years in prison for assaulting the minor, who was molested by Bauer between the ages of 5 to 11.

Bauer previously served as an Alabama state trooper and was an FBI agent in New Orleans.

According to published reports, he used a forged letter from the FBI to get a job with ALEA after being booted from the bureau for several sexual misconduct claims.

Data Breach Update

The Alabama Department of Education on Wednesday, released a new update on the investigation into a recent data breach of the agency's computer network.

The report said the breach, which occurred on June 17th, may have impacted Alabama Department of Education staff, Local Education Agency staff and students from 2008 through 2024.

Names, dates of birth and social security numbers may have been exposed. State of Alabama IT staff interrupted the cyber-attack while it was in progress.

For more information, contact the Alabama Department of Education.