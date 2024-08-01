WVAS Crime Report August 1

Murder Suspect Returns to Alabama

An attempted murder suspect is back in northeast Alabama.

Jonathan Powell was booked into the Jackson County Jail last night after he was arrested in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Investigators say Powell shot a family member several times during an argument and used a different relative's car to cross over state lines back in April.

He was arrested several hours after the incident. Powell is officially facing charges of attempted murder and robbery.

Shooting Suspect Charged

Montgomery Police have charged 25-year-old Ivory Brooks of Prattville, Alabama, with Murder.

He was identified as the suspect in the July 27th shooting death of 26-year-old Rayonta Fuller-Anderson.

He was taken into custody on July 29, 2024, by MPD and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Fatal Traffic Accident

Montgomery Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident.

On Monday morning around 7:14 -MPD and Fire Medics responded to the West South Boulevard I-65 South off-ramp in reference to an 18-wheeler vs Pedestrian accident.

The pedestrian, 32-year-old Lavaris Rawlinson died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver fled the area prior to MPD’s arrival.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.

Second Suspect in Custody

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Officials report a 25-year-old Montgomery man is now considered the second suspect connected to a Friday morning homicide.

Authorities charged Nehemiah Belser with capital murder for the death of 79-year-old Rueben Squire, who was found on the 6000 block of West Hickory Grove Road.

His body was found, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A few days ago officials charged a juvenile with murder in the same case.

Authorities say the juvenile and the victim knew each other but did not specify how they are connected.

It is not known if Belser knew the victim.

Jefferson County Shooting

A man is dead following a Jefferson County shooting over the weekend. The coroner's office has identified the victim killed on Saturday night as 62-year-old Lee Curtis Tate.

Authorities say multiple people were hanging out in the parking lot of a northeastern Bessemer business when shots were fired off Dartmouth Avenue.

It's believed Tate and an unknown person got into an altercation before things escalated. This marks the city's sixth reported homicide this year.

Tuscaloosa Settlement

The Tuscaloosa County school system is in the middle of settlement negotiations with a former teacher.

Sharron Martin is accused of collecting more than 34-thousand dollars in payments after her tenure at Cottondale's Davis Emerson Middle School was over.

The district is trying to reach an agreement with Martin, whose time at the school ended in the fall of 2021.

Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson told ABC 33/40 that it was ultimately the district's fault and they are working hard to make sure this never happens again.

Martin, who has filed for bankruptcy, is expected to repay the district over a period of time.