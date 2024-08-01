© 2024 WVAS
Selma Redevelopment Downtown

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:10 AM EDT

A Dallas County city is trying to attract more businesses.

The Selma Redevelopment Authority is offering facade enhancement grants for its downtown storefronts.

Eligible establishments could get up to four-thousand dollars for exterior upgrades, like painting, windows, and security lighting.
Officials say the goal is to improve the historic structures.

Applications are available through Selma-dot-org.
They will remain open until the 20-thousand dollars worth of total funding runs out.
