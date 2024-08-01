Performances of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are taking place at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.

The musical is a modern take on the biblical story of Joseph and his family.

Layne Holley, Director of Marketing and Communications says the New-York based actors are bringing audiences to their feet.

The play runs through August 11th.

You can find ticket information along with dates and times at ASF-dot-net or 334-271-5353.