Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Published August 1, 2024 at 5:01 AM EDT

Performances of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are taking place at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.
The musical is a modern take on the biblical story of Joseph and his family.

Layne Holley, Director of Marketing and Communications says the New-York based actors are bringing audiences to their feet.

The play runs through August 11th.
You can find ticket information along with dates and times at ASF-dot-net or 334-271-5353.
