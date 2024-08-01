ASU Mourns Frazine Taylor

The Alabama State University Community is mourning the loss of Frazine Taylor, a powerhouse in the circles of genealogists and historians specializing in the family histories of African-Americans.

Taylor, worked at the Levi Watkins Learning Center as an archivist and genealogist.

Her research was recognized by The New York Times, The Washington Post and Rolling Stone Magazine,along with other national publications.

Before joining ASU, Taylor worked at the Alabama Department of Archives and History where she directed the agency’s research in print and virtual.

Montgomery's Ross-Clayton Funeral Home is handling Taylor’s funeral arrangements.

The Wetumpka native died on July 24, 2024.