© 2024 WVAS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are proud to celebrate 40 years!

ASU Mourns Frazine Taylor

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:07 AM EDT

The Alabama State University Community is mourning the loss of Frazine Taylor, a powerhouse in the circles of genealogists and historians specializing in the family histories of African-Americans.

Taylor, worked at the Levi Watkins Learning Center as an archivist and genealogist.

Her research was recognized by The New York Times, The Washington Post and Rolling Stone Magazine,along with other national publications.

Before joining ASU, Taylor worked at the Alabama Department of Archives and History where she directed the agency’s research in print and virtual.

Montgomery's Ross-Clayton Funeral Home is handling Taylor’s funeral arrangements.

The Wetumpka native died on July 24, 2024.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
See stories by Melanie Hogan