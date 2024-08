Runners and walkers are welcomed to the Alabama State University 2nd Annual Buzz Run 5K and Stingers Fun Run.

It takes place on August 17th at the ASU Stadium starting at 7 a.m.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amber Douglass says the event is designed to accommodate all fitness levels.

Wheelchair racers, duo teams and walkers are welcomed to participate.

There will be plenty of free parking. Registration is available on the ASU website.