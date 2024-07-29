WVAS Crime Report July 29

Capital Murder Conviction

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced today John Michael Perryman has been convicted in the brutal beating death of his grandmother, Evelyn Perryman.

Court records show Perryman broke into his grandmother’s house on the night of June 14, 2019, and bludgeoned her to death with a large metal object. He then took money from her wallet and left in her car.

Mrs. Perryman was found dead the next day by her daughter who was checking on her.

John Michael Perryman was convicted of Capital Murder after a weeklong trial before Judge James Anderson.

Perryman will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey thanked the family and various law enforcement agencies. The news conference can be seen on the WVAS Facebook page.

Former Mayor Indicted Child Porn

The former mayor of the Tuscaloosa County town of Lake View has been indicted on multiple child pornography charges.

Court records show warrants were issued on July 2, 2024 for 53-year old Paul Anthony Calhoun for 11 counts of child pornography, including producing pornography with a minor and possession of pornographic materials.

Calhoun served as mayor of Lake View from 2016-through-2020.

Teen Fatally Shot

Montgomery police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

The child died Wednesday afternoon, shortly after he showed up to the hospital with another gunshot victim.

Police say the shooting happened near Hilldale Drive.

There's no word yet on who shot the teenagers or why.

The second victim is expected to survive.

