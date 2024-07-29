© 2024 WVAS
Sewell Co-Sponsors Immunity Bill

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT

Alabama Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell has signed on as co-sponsor of a bill that would reverse a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

In a statement released Thursday, Sewell announced she and New York Congressman Joe Morelle have drafted an amendment to the Constitution stating "No officer of the United States, including the President and Vice President, or a Senator or Representative in Congress, shall be immune from criminal prosecution for any violation."

The proposed amendment comes in response to the Supreme Court decision that said presidents do have immunity from prosecution for some executive decisions.
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
