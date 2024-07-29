Sewell Co-Sponsors Immunity Bill

Alabama Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell has signed on as co-sponsor of a bill that would reverse a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

In a statement released Thursday, Sewell announced she and New York Congressman Joe Morelle have drafted an amendment to the Constitution stating "No officer of the United States, including the President and Vice President, or a Senator or Representative in Congress, shall be immune from criminal prosecution for any violation."

The proposed amendment comes in response to the Supreme Court decision that said presidents do have immunity from prosecution for some executive decisions.