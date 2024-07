HOPE Psychiatric Consultants will be hosting Mental Health and Wellness Fair this Saturday in Montgomery and the public is invited.

Founder Dr. Yulanda King urges residents to register and not suffer in silence.

The community event will take place at Aloe on the Eastern Boulevard from 11 a.m.- 3p.m.

King says 25 slots are left open and urges the public to register; you can find out more information on the HOPE Psychiatric Consultants website.