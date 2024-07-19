ASU Birthday Celebration

Alabama State University celebrated its 157th Birthday celebration with an Alumni and Friends Cookout and Jam Session.

The event also recognized WVAS 90.7 FM’s 40th Anniversary ASU’s Strategic Communications and Marketing Shani Crayton.

Festivities included “Logan the Entertainer.”

WVAS also presented staff with awards including the Inaugural Mel Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran journalist Robb Taylor. Other awards went to Milton Shirdan, Kevin Murry, Charles Twitty, Kory Ward, Angier Johnson, Wynter Rudolph and Melanie Hogan.