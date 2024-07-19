Alabama to have third execution next week

A man convicted of killing a delivery driver is facing scheduled execution Thursday evening in Alabama.

64-year-old Keith Edmund Gavin is set to receive a lethal injection at a prison in southwest Alabama. He was convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of William Clayton Jr. in Cherokee County.

Alabama last week agreed in Gavin’s case to forgo a post-execution autopsy, which is typically performed on executed inmates in the state. Gavin, who is Muslim, said the procedure would violate his religious beliefs. Gavin had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop plans for an autopsy, and the state settled the complaint.

If carried out, it would be the state’s third execution this year and the 10th in the nation, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.