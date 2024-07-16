WVAS Crime Report- Assassination attempt, lethal injection

2024 Assassination Attempt Reaction

Alabama Republican leaders are reacting to the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

GOP Chairman John Wahl called the Saturday incident "an absolute tragedy for everyone involved and for the American people as a whole."

He went on to blast the mainstream media, saying its rhetoric incites acts of political violence.

Meanwhile, dozens of state delegates are in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention that starts today.

2024 3rd Execution

The Alabama Department of Corrections will carry out its third execution of the year this week.

Sixty-four-year-old Keith Edmond Gavin will be put to death by lethal injection on Thursday at Holman Prison in Atmore.

He was convicted in 1999 for the shooting death of a delivery truck driver outside a Regions Bank in Cherokee County.