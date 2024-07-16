© 2024 WVAS
ASU Birthday Celebration Events

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT

Alabama State University will be celebrating 157 years of history making! Starting on Tuesday July 16, 2024- July18, 2024.

Hornet Appreciation Day - Tuesday, July 16, 2024 11am-2pm at the Student Center Amphitheater with Ice Cream Social & T-shirt giveaway for students, faculty, and staff.

On Wednesday, its Hornet Give Back Day with the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

All donors will receive a $20 gift card. The blood drive will take place from 10am-3pm at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome
Thursday, July 18th, 6pm-9pm at the Alumni House with an Alumni & Friends Cookout and Jam Session celebrating 40 years of WVAS and 157 years of Alabama State University.
