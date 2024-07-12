Gee's Bend at ASU

The nationally recognized "Gee's Bend Quilts and the Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy Exhibition" will be on display at the Levi Watkins Learning Center through July in Montgomery.

The exhibit from Wilcox County, Alabama showcases quilts and the artists who created them; its taking place on the campus of Alabama State University as part of the annual Colvin-Feagin Art Show hosted by the University's National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture.

The quilts will be on display through July 31, 2024.

The annual event was designed to honor notable artists and ASU alumni, Dr. William E. Colvin and John W. Feagin. You can watch videos on WVAS Facebook page.