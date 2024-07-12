© 2024 WVAS
Gee's Bend at ASU

WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:40 PM EDT

The nationally recognized "Gee's Bend Quilts and the Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy Exhibition" will be on display at the Levi Watkins Learning Center through July in Montgomery.

The exhibit from Wilcox County, Alabama showcases quilts and the artists who created them; its taking place on the campus of Alabama State University as part of the annual Colvin-Feagin Art Show hosted by the University's National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African-American Culture.

The quilts will be on display through July 31, 2024.

The annual event was designed to honor notable artists and ASU alumni, Dr. William E. Colvin and John W. Feagin. You can watch videos on WVAS Facebook page.
WVAS Local
Melanie Hogan
Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
