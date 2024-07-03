Crime Report- Theft and homicide

Theft Suspects in Custody

Law enforcement in Opelika say they have since identified the suspects wanted in a theft investigation.

The Opelika Police Department was investigating a May 26th, felony retail theft.

It happened at about 11:00 a.m. at Ulta located at 2690 Enterprise Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

Investigators say the suspects entered the business and began placing merchandise in a bag. The suspects failed to pay and left the store with the merchandise.

There are no additional details available for release at this time.

MPD Homicide Investigation

Montgomery Police are searching for the suspects or suspects involved in the June 24th homicide.

Investigators say on Monday, June 24th at about 7:15 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3400 block of Woodley Road in reference to a subject shot.

67-year-old Holloway Vason suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died on June 27th.

Police also responded to a local hospital in reference to three adult male victims being treated for gunshot wounds that occurred in the 3700 block of Woodley Road.

Investigators released a photo of a suspect involved in the shooting.

Police ask anyone who can identify the suspect to please contact CrimeStoppers. Police say a total of three males, all wearing ski masks are believed to be involved. The suspects fled on foot into the neighborhood of Woodley Park after the shooting.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $2,500.00.

Child Found

A child who was reported missing in Madison County is now in the hospital. The child vanished on Sunday in Harvest.

They were found floating in a body of water along Logan Berry Lane by search crews.

The child was rushed to a hospital in Huntsville.

There's no word on their current condition.