WVAS Crime Report

High School Graduation Brawl

Alabama State University released a statement about Wednesday's altercation during a graduation ceremony.

The ASU Department of Public Safety confirms an altercation occurred on campus involving non-ASU individuals at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome.

University police detained all parties and trespassed from campus, resolving the incident peacefully and without any further incident.

We extend our gratitude to the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Sheriff's Office, and ALEA for their assistance in swiftly managing the situation. On behalf of Alabama State University and the ASU Department of Public Safety, we appreciate their collaborative support.

Missing Child Found Safe

A one-year-old Massachusetts boy is safe after Alabama law enforcement traced him to Etowah County.

His non-custodial mother had taken the child on June 20th from a relative's home in Fall Rivers, Massachusetts and failed to return him.

Police say 22-year-old Gennezza Packett has five active felony warrants which increased the concern for the child's safety.

The mother was taken into custody without incident.

Woman Found Dead

Birmingham officials confirm a woman who was wanted in connection with the death of her son was found dead yesterday in Texas.

Texas authorities say no cause of death is available for 53-year old Serena Starkey but foul play is not suspected.

Sharkey had starved and then abandoned her son with Downs Syndrome.

Police Shooting

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Birmingham.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday outside an apartment building on 34th Street South.

Authorities say a man got into a fight with the responding officer and was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. There's no word yet on whether he was armed. No officers were injured.

Sunday Mass Shooting

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is responding to Sunday morning's mass shooting. Nine people were shot and four others were injured at a crowded party near North Pass Road and Alabama River Parkway.

Reed said officers from the Montgomery Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are interviewing witnesses and suspects. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

In a related story, Montgomery District 2 City Councilor Julie Beard released a statement about the mass shooting in North Montgomery saying in part, “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent surge in senseless acts of violence that have plagued our beloved city and communities.”

Three Alabama men have died from likely drowning after becoming distressed while swimming at a Florida Panhandle beach, authorities said Saturday morning.

The young men had traveled to the Panama City Beach area Friday evening, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office received an emergency call about the distressed swimmers shortly after 8 p.m., officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard and others began rescue efforts. The men, who were not immediately identified, were found separately and eventually pronounced dead at local hospitals.

Earlier this week, single red flags had been posted at the beach, indicating high-hazard surf and rip current conditions.

On Thursday, a Pennsylvania couple visiting Florida with their six children drowned after they were caught in a rip current while swimming.

The man and woman were caught in the current on Hutchinson Island, along Florida’s southeast coast, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

NFL Player Drug Charge

NFL Player Tae Hayes is facing drug charges in Morgan County.

The New York Jets cornerback was arrested early Sunday morning for possession of marijuana.

He posted a 300-dollar bond. Hayes was drafted by the NFL in 2019.

Before then, he was a standout player at Decatur High School.

Fugitive Search

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Timothy Calhoun. Calhoun is wanted for failure to appear on a possession of forged instrument 3rd-degree charge.

Calhoun is described as a black male, 5’8” ft. in height, weighing approximately 190 lbs.

Court documents show Calhoun knowingly attempted to defraud with a check worth $2,400.

Calhoun failed to appear in court for the said charges.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Calhoun, you are asked to please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP.