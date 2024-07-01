Montgomery events

2024 National HIV Testing Day

Alabama State University Health Services and Five Horizons hosted its GYT--Get Yourself Talking and Get Yourself Tested event on campus Thursday.

Participants received gift cards, free items and food vouchers from Fire Meats Wood.

The event took place in front of ASU’s Health Services.

Boeing Layoffs

Boeing is starting its wave of layoffs in Alabama.

The State Department of Commerce has confirmed plans by Boeing to lay off workers at its Huntsville aviation facility.

The aeronautical company plans to let go at least 128 employees starting today.

Boeing is the prime contractor for design, development and testing for NASA's core stage rocket engines for the Artemis moon mission.

It cited delays as the reason for the planned layoffs.

Paint the Park

Move Montgomery’s “Paint the Park” Color Run/Walk will take place tomorrow at Oak Park.

The free event is the brain child of Montgomery's First Lady Tamika Reed, who created the program to promote wellness in the River Region.

Health and Wellness Executive Director, Jo Shuford Guice says the run/walk will start at 8 a.m. with a warm-up starting at 7:30 a.m.

The event will take place at Oak Park at 1010 Forest Ave. Participants are asked to bring a canned good to donate to the Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

