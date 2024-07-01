Mayor announces new Police Chief

© 2024 WVAS
WVAS | By Melanie Hogan
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:03 AM EDT

Montgomery’s new interim police chief is Jim Graboys, former Alabama State University Police Chief.

Mayor Steven Reed announced in a press conference Tuesday Graboys will serve in the position.

Graboys worked at ASU from 2012-2019 and reflects on his time at ASU with fondness. Graboys will start on July 15.

In addition, former Mobile police chief Lawrence Battiste IV will serve as the new Special Advisor to the Mayor.

Battiste served as Mobile’s police chief from 2017 to 2021 before taking over as Public Safety Director.
