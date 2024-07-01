Birmingham Police Department Shakeup

Birmingham Mayor Randal Woodfin has ordered a shakeup among the top ranks of the police department.

In a statement released Monday, a spokesperson for the mayor's office announced that Assistant Police Chief LaQuaylin Mack and Deputy Chief Sheila Frazier-Finney have been removed from their administrative positions.

In addition, Lt. Rodarius Mauldin would be elevated to the newly created position of Deputy Chief of Administration. The exact reasons for the reorganization were not disclosed.